El Paso Residents Question Safety Following Mass Shooting

EL PASO, TEXAS - The mass shooting in El Paso is leaving many questioning their safety.

El Paso and ciudad Juarez are two cities with a lot of similarities; crime rates are not one of them.

Homicides in El Paso average 13 annually since 2003; in Juarez, just this year the homicide count is up to 899.

Residents say the streets of El Paso are a little quieter after the shooting.

“I grew up in the Segundo Barrio. I still live there, and it's right across the border, maybe 20, 30 feet away from Juarez,” says El Paso resident Lannie Mendez.

Some are born in El Paso; others left Juarez for the serene community the U.S. city offers.

Hundreds gathered at a Sunday vigil to honor the fallen.

Bilingual speakers shared songs from the Catholic, Christian, and Jewish communities, a diversity they feel reflects their city.

Sandra Aguirre calls El Paso home; she's originally from Juarez.

She loves both, but went to El Paso trusting the unthinkable could never happen on that side of the border.

“Violence in Juarez is also bad. But over there, we get used to it. It may sound cruel, but it's like our daily bread. Here it's not that way. But then this happened,” says Aguirre.

Eight people from Mexico died on U.S. territory Saturday.

So far, the death toll stands at 22 including a former PSJA graduate and his wife.

For more information watch the video above.