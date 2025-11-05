Elderly McAllen woman surrenders dog following leash law citation

An elderly McAllen woman is now in limbo after her dog was put up for adoption.

Maria Teresa Stoll, 74, said her dog was picked up by animal control officers when her dog accidentally got out.

Stoll, a retired veteran, said the dog had gotten loose several times and received a citation for it. She's now devastated after the dog she's had for years is no longer around.

Stoll’s dog, Penny, was adopted seven years ago, and helped Stoll through retirement and multiple surgeries.

“She came to me instantly,” Stoll said.

Stoll said Penny was taken by McAllen Animal Control officers last week. The city claimed Penny was unvaccinated and running loose.

“In addition to them taking Penny, he put the citation on my door handle,” Stoll said.

Stoll suffers from health issues that limit how she gets around, and she said it's harder to keep up with her dogs.

“I'm 74 years old. I had a lot of surgery within three years, including a hip replacement,” Stoll said. “I didn’t intentionally let her out."

Penny was taken to the Palm Valley Animal Society. After trying to get her back several times, Stoll gave Penny her up for adoption.

“I think they should have given me a warning,” Stoll said.

The city of McAllen has several animal ordinances in place, including a strict leash law.

If a dog is found loose, it is picked up by animal control officers and taken to a shelter.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of McAllen for comment, and city manager Isaac Tawil provided the following statement:

“McAllen's municipal code requires all dogs be leashed when off their owner's property. Owners must take reasonable measures to ensure their animals are securely restrained within their property and cannot escape. These regulations are designed to promote public safety and encourage responsible pet ownership."

Stoll is expected to go before a McAllen municipal judge on Friday, and she said plans to fight her citation.

Stoll wants other pet owners to follow the rules, and avoid being fined or losing their pet.

Watch the video above for the full story.