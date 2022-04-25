x

Elsa man wanted on indecency with a child charge

9 hours 8 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, April 24 2022 Apr 24, 2022 April 24, 2022 6:13 PM April 24, 2022 in News - Local

The Elsa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Alexis Villalpando’s last known address is in Elsa. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Elsa Police Department at 956- 262-4721.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days