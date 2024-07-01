Elsa police chief: Missing woman believed to be found safe in Reynosa with husband
Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said they believe they have found the missing 79-year-old woman in Reynosa with her husband.
Rosa Alba Cepeda was last seen at her home in Elsa on June 19. She suffers from dementia and other health issues that made her missing status a cause for concern.
RELATED STORY: Elsa police seeking missing woman
McGinnis said police have spoke to Cepeda's daughter and are having the husband take Cepeda to a port of entry to verify her status.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history
-
Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
-
Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
-
Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
-
Valley International Airport sees flight surge for the holiday week
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach