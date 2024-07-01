x

Elsa police chief: Missing woman believed to be found safe in Reynosa with husband

Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said they believe they have found the missing 79-year-old woman in Reynosa with her husband.

Rosa Alba Cepeda was last seen at her home in Elsa on June 19. She suffers from dementia and other health issues that made her missing status a cause for concern.

McGinnis said police have spoke to Cepeda's daughter and are having the husband take Cepeda to a port of entry to verify her status.

