Elsa police chief: Suspects accused in funeral service fight have turned themselves in

Photo Credit: Elsa Police Department

The seven individuals accused of participating in a fight during the funeral service of a toddler who fatally shot himself last week have turned themselves in to police, Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis said Wednesday.

The fight occurred last week, days after Troy Blue Dueñez, 3, found his father’s gun in a shoebox and fatally shot himself while the man slept.

The father – Salvador Duenez Jr. – turned himself in to police last week and was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Duenez Jr and Anthony Markus Dueñez, 23, Jenna Anna Marie Kayla Dueñez, 26, Blake Solis, 28, Janay Marie Vargas, 30, Emilio Oviedo Jr., 37, and Gon Anna Vargas, 49, were wanted in connection to the fight that was caught on video surveillance from the Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa. Warrants were issued for all seven individuals on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Chief McGinnis said the suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

