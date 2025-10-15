Elsa police: Middle school student shoots self in the leg on campus

Photo credit: MGN Online

A seventh grade female student was hospitalized Wednesday morning after bringing a BB gun to school and shooting herself in the leg with it, according to the Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis.

The shooting triggered a lockdown at Carlos F. Truan Junior High School that was quickly lifted, McGinnis added.

The student brought the BB gun to school in her backpack and shot her leg in the bathroom. She was hospitalized to undergo a medical and psychological evaluation to determine why she wanted to harm herself, according to McGinnis.

No students or staff members were in danger during the incident, McGinnis said.

In a statement released on social media, Edcouch-Elsa ISD said that all emergency procedures were followed and that no injuries were reported.

The student will face consequences in accordance with applicable laws and the student code of conduct, the district added.

“Student and staff safety is our top priority,” Edcouch-Elsa ISD Superintendent Sandy Ochoa said in a statement. "We are grateful for the quick response by our campus team and appreciative of everyone’s cooperation.”