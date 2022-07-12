Elsa Police Search for Suspect who Robbed Stripes at Gunpoint

ELSA – The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed a Stripes convenience store at gunpoint Tuesday.

It happened at the store located on 911 W. Hwy 107 at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as 6-foot-tall and weighs 180 to 190 pounds.

He was seen wearing a green over grey hoodie, a black mask, blue jeans, latex gloves and tan boots.

He displayed a black in color handgun and was last seen running eastbound from the scene on Hwy. 107.

If anyone has any information or recognizes any of the clothing please call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.