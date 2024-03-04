Emiten alerta roja por incendios forestales en Amarillo Texas
En un tema relacionado, el servicio meteorológico nacional en Amarillo emitió una alerta roja para todo el norte de Texas.
El incendio de Smokehouse Creek, que comenzó el lunes, ha causado la muerte de al menos dos personas y a dejando a su paso praderas quemadas, y ganado muerto.
Hasta el momento ha destruido hasta 500 estructuras, incluidas viviendas.
Los bomberos que luchan contra el mayor incendio forestal de la historia de Texas se enfrentan a unas condiciones meteorológicas cada vez más difíciles debido a la falta de humedad.
La causa del incendio sigue bajo investigación, aunque los fuertes vientos, la hierba seca y el tiempo inusualmente cálido alimentaron las llamas.
