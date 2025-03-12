EMT-certified firefighters in McAllen now able to assist across the state

The McAllen Fire Department has a new agreement that can help if there is ever a large scale emergency in the Rio Grande Valley.

It’s part of their partnership with the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council, a non-profit made up of public safety agencies and hospitals that works to improve trauma services.

McAllen’s fire department has been part of the group for years, but this is the first time they'll be able to send or request help for EMTs.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria said the time that firefighters are away is valuable to McAllen as well as the cities they're helping.

“It allows our local firefighters to further enhance their experience and ability to perform and bring that experience back to McAllen, so it's a win-win situation,” Gloria said.

If the firefighters are out of town for a certain amount of time, McAllen will be paid for the time their crews are deployed.