EN VIVO: Funcionarios estatales realizan conferencia en Edinburg para la erradicación del gusano barrenador

3 hours 4 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 11:13 AM June 18, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El Comisionado de Agricultura de Texas, Sid Miller, y otros funcionarios estatales celebran una conferencia de prensa en Edinburg para anunciar los esfuerzos de control y erradicación del gusano barrenador del Nuevo Mundo.

