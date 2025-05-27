EN VIVO: Noveno lanzamiento de prueba de Starship
SpaceX abre la ventana para el lanzamiento de la nave Starship, desde la playa Boca Chica. Este será el noveno lanzamiento de prueba.
Se han realizado varios cambios a la nave para mejorar su rendimiento en este lanzamiento: usará un cohete que ha regresado exitosamente a la base espacial tras su despego desde el séptimo lanzamiento de prueba.
Santiago Caicedo tiene el reporte completo
