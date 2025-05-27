x

EN VIVO: Noveno lanzamiento de prueba de Starship

EN VIVO: Noveno lanzamiento de prueba de Starship
1 hour 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, May 27 2025 May 27, 2025 May 27, 2025 5:39 PM May 27, 2025 in Noticias RGV

SpaceX abre la ventana para el lanzamiento de la nave Starship, desde la playa Boca Chica. Este será el noveno lanzamiento de prueba.

Se han realizado varios cambios a la nave para mejorar su rendimiento en este lanzamiento: usará un cohete que ha regresado exitosamente a la base espacial tras su despego desde el séptimo lanzamiento de prueba.

Santiago Caicedo tiene el reporte completo

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days