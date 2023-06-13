ERCOT issues weather watch due to higher temperatures in the forecast

Photo credit: MGN Online/Pixabay

Citing the possibility of record-breaking electrical demand amid forecasted higher temperatures this week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch.

The weather watch will run for nearly a week starting on Thursday, June 15, and end on Wednesday, June 21, according to a Tuesday news release.

Grid conditions are normal during a weather watch, ERCOT stated in the news release, adding that operating reserves may be lower during the watch.

The company added that the higher temperatures could mean a new all-time peak demand record later this week.

“We are forecasting increased demand due to the higher temperatures expected this week and into next week,” ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas said. “ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations, always prioritizing grid reliability.”

There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand, the news release added.