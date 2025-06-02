x

Escuelas de IDEA comienzan a ofrecer alimentos gratuitos hasta el mes de julio

2 hours 51 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 5:55 PM June 02, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Desde temprano, todos los campus de IDEA en El Valle comenzaron a ofrecer alimentos gratuitos a cualquier niño o niña de 18 años o menos, sea o no su estudiante.

Esto durará hasta el jueves 31 de julio.

Para ayudar a que los menores estén bien alimentados este verano.

Estos son los planteles que comenzaron el 2 de junio, y terminarán el 27 de junio.

IDEA Quest – 14001 N. Rooth Rd., Edinburg, TX 78541

IDEA Mission – 1600 S. Schuerbach Rd., Mission, TX 78572

IDEA McAllen – 201 N. Bentsen Rd., McAllen, TX 78501

IDEA San Juan – 600 E. Sioux Rd., San Juan, TX 78589

IDEA Pharr – 600 E. Las Milpas Rd., Pharr, TX 78577

IDEA Edinburg – 2753 N. Roegiers Rd., Edinburg, TX 78541

IDEA Donna – 401 S. 1st St., Donna, TX 78537

IDEA San Benito - 2151 Russell Ln., San Benito, TX 78586

IDEA Weslaco - 2931 E. Sugarcane Dr., Weslaco, TX 78599

