x

Estudiantes y maestros de Brownsville reciben entrenamiento sobre como enfrentar situaciones de emergencias

3 hours 56 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, November 16 2022 Nov 16, 2022 November 16, 2022 5:14 PM November 16, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle
By: Enrique Lerma

El distrito escolar de Brownsville capacitó a estudiantes y maestros para estar mejor preparados al enfrentar situaciones de emergencias.

Enrique Lerma amplía los detalles, vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days