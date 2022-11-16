Estudiantes y maestros de Brownsville reciben entrenamiento sobre como enfrentar situaciones de emergencias
El distrito escolar de Brownsville capacitó a estudiantes y maestros para estar mejor preparados al enfrentar situaciones de emergencias.
Enrique Lerma amplía los detalles, vea el video para el reportaje completo.
