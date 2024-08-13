Evento de distribución de alimentos en Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA
Nos visita Hugo Martínez, oficial de Asuntos Públicos de VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. Conversamos sobre el próximo evento que tendrán para veteranos.
Ubicación:
2601 Veterans Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550-8942, United States
Redes:
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
