Evento de distribución de alimentos en Texas Valley Coastal Bend VA

6 hours 35 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2024 Aug 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 11:17 AM August 13, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Nos visita Hugo Martínez, oficial de Asuntos Públicos de VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System. Conversamos sobre el próximo evento que tendrán para veteranos.

Ubicación:

2601 Veterans Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550-8942, United States

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

