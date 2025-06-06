x

Evento de manualidades en Pharr por el Día del Padre

3 hours 27 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 10:05 AM June 06, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

McCoy's Building Supply invita a la comunidad a celebrar el Día de los Padres en un evento de manualidades que se realizará en Pharr. 

El evento del Día del Padre denominado Hammer Painting Family Craft Day, sorteará entre todos los asistentes un mini cubo McCoy's repleto de productos McCoy's, como camisetas, gorras y muchos otros artículos.

Fecha: Sábado 7 de junio de 2025. 

Ubicación: 1120 West US 83, Pharr. 

Número para informe: (956) 787-1000. 

Invitado: Raúl López, gerente de McCoys Building Supply, Pharr.

Vea el video para entrevista completa. 

