Evento de manualidades en Pharr por el Día del Padre
McCoy's Building Supply invita a la comunidad a celebrar el Día de los Padres en un evento de manualidades que se realizará en Pharr.
El evento del Día del Padre denominado Hammer Painting Family Craft Day, sorteará entre todos los asistentes un mini cubo McCoy's repleto de productos McCoy's, como camisetas, gorras y muchos otros artículos.
Fecha: Sábado 7 de junio de 2025.
Ubicación: 1120 West US 83, Pharr.
Número para informe: (956) 787-1000.
Invitado: Raúl López, gerente de McCoys Building Supply, Pharr.
Vea el video para entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Undocumented Mexican national sentenced for smuggling nearly $3 million in narcotics in...
-
UTRGV reacts to in-state tuition ending for undocumented students
-
Friday, June 6, 2025: Stray morning shower, temps in the 90s
-
FEMA hoping to increase turnout in Valley disaster recovery centers
-
Valley farmers waiting on $280 million in USDA aid due to water...
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season