Evento de salud y acondicionamiento físico para personas mayores
Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC) se enorgullece en anunciar el Día de la Salud y el Acondicionamiento Físico para adultos mayores, que se realizará en el Sunrise Mall Center Court el miércoles 28 de mayo de 9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m.
Este evento tiene como objetivo promover la salud y el bienestar entre las personas mayores en nuestra comunidad a través de una variedad de actividades y exámenes de salud.
Para obtener más información sobre el programa "let's get fit", visite sunrisemalltx.com o póngase en contacto al (956) 350-7745.
Invitadas:
-Verónica Baca, directora de marketing.
-Mariana Whitley Tumlinson, directora de comunicaciones y participación comunitaria.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
