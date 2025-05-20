x

Evento de salud y acondicionamiento físico para personas mayores

Evento de salud y acondicionamiento físico para personas mayores
4 hours 23 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, May 20 2025 May 20, 2025 May 20, 2025 10:18 AM May 20, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC) se enorgullece en anunciar el Día de la Salud y el Acondicionamiento Físico para adultos mayores, que se realizará en el Sunrise Mall Center Court el miércoles 28 de mayo de 9:00 a. m. a 12:00 p. m. 

Este evento tiene como objetivo promover la salud y el bienestar entre las personas mayores en nuestra comunidad a través de una variedad de actividades y exámenes de salud. 

Para obtener más información sobre el programa "let's get fit", visite sunrisemalltx.com o póngase en contacto al (956) 350-7745.

Invitadas:

-Verónica Baca, directora de marketing. 

-Mariana Whitley Tumlinson, directora de comunicaciones y participación comunitaria.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days