Ex-evidence technician with Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arraigned for stealing thousands of dollars
A former evidence technician with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office went before a judge Monday morning for stealing thousands of dollars.
Miguel David Soliz was arrested in June last year on 21 counts of tampering with a government record and one count of theft of property.
According to court documents, Soliz falsified document records in order to steal money between March 14 and June 10.
Soliz was out on a $55,000 bond. His pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 14.
