Expert explains factors leading up to explosion at SpaceX site

NEAR BROWNSVILLE – There is still no word from SpaceX following a massive explosion at the Boca Chica launch site.

The explosion of a rocket model at the SpaceX Boca Chica launch site Friday could be heard for miles around.

Mario Diaz, professor of physics, says typically rockets are being fueled by a mixture of oxygen, hydrogen and nitrogen at very low temperatures.

Since that explosion the city of Port Isabel is also asking if anyone was injured or affected by the blast to call their non-emergency number at 956-943-2727.

