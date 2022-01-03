Expert offers tips to set and accomplish New Year's resolutions

Do you have a New Year's resolution? Experts say setting attainable goals and patience is key to following through.

Vice President of Behavioral Health Services at DHR Health Vanesa Saenz says everyone should create resolutions to better themselves, but you shouldn't feel discouraged if you fall off track.

Instead, Saenz says, think about what you can change, so it doesn't happen again, then start over. The best part about making a significant change to better yourself, Saenz says, is that you don't have to take it on alone.

"If you have friends or family members who you know are also setting goals, hold each other accountable," she said. "You can even set goals together."

Saenz says resolutions don't have to be fancy or difficult to achieve, adding that realistic and attainable goals can be as simple as nourishing relationships or practicing gratitude.

Writing down goals and making a game plan can keep you motivated and help keep you on track.