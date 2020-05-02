Expert: Public’s responsibility to adjust behavior in order to prevent spread of virus

Friday was a chance for the public to go back into restaurants or spend more tie outdoors for the first time in weeks. However, there is also responsibility to not let the coronavirus get out of control.

Public health experts are relying on the general population to keeping following federal guidelines: washing hands frequently, covering their face in public places and avoiding other individuals or groups.

Dr. Laura Rudkin, professor of preventive medicine and population health at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, says public behavior right now is key while experts start to focus on what’s called, “test, trace, isolate”.

When someone is diagnosed with the virus, officials want to trace where they’ve been and who they have been around.

