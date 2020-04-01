Expert warns increase in coronavirus cases may overwhelm Valley hospital resources

A new warning from Dr. John Krouse, Dean of School of Medicine at UTRGV as test results are in.

50 people were tested on Tuesday at UTRGV campuses. 40 in Edinburg and 10 in Brownsville.

Dr. Krouse warns what could happen if orders to shelter in place and social distancing are not followed.

"If we do not do that, we're going to have a peak that's going to elevate quickly in April and into May. We're going to overwhelm hospital resources, ventilators. We're going to have many more people dying," says Dr. Krouse.

Only those who are 18 or older and have passed an over-the-phone screen test can get tested at these sites.

For testing requirements, the public can call 833-887-4863.

All tests are free.