Expert weighs in on U.S. and Mexico relations

The increase in migrants has been an important topic between the U.S. and Mexico.

Tony Payan is an expert in U.S. and Mexico relations at Rice University and says both countries will have to cooperate in the fight against organized crime in Mexico.

"It’s not good for the United States to have a narco-state next door,” Payan said.

But some experts says a recently passed law by Mexico’s president requiring foreign officials working in Mexico report their highly sensitive operations to the Mexican government could make it difficult to fight the causes of irregular migration.

"Clearly Mr. Lopez Obrador is not in favor of that, and that's something the United States is going to push back,” Payan said.

In Tamaulipas, where migrants arrive daily to the border, that state's government has been doing humanitarian work without reimbursements from Mexican federal government.

Watch the video above for the full story.