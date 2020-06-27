Experts warn as pandemic continues revenge porn cases in the Valley may become more prevalent

Over the last several weeks, individuals reached out to CHANNEL 5 NEWS saying they were victims of revenge porn.

During an investigation, we discovered a local social media dedicated to sharing nude photos of young women from across the Rio Grande Valley. The group’s creator boasted a collection of more than 30,000 photos.

In 2019, Texas legislatures rewrote a law to protect victims of these cybercrimes. However, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz says sometimes by the time the law is involved the damage has been done. He says it’s more common than parents and potential victims may think.

As children become more tech savvy at younger ages, Marianela Caballero, an adolescent behavioral health expert, says almost 80% of her clients have fell victim to exposure. She says if parents plan to get their children a phone, they need to make an effort to talk to them about these potential crimes.

Anyone who has been a victim of revenge porn or a parent who would like help to address the topic with their children can call the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative at 844-878-2274 or visit its website here.

Watch the video for the full report.