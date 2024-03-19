x

EXPLAINER: First day of Spring

4 hours 5 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 2:22 PM March 19, 2024 in News - Local
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Spring has arrived, but it is not set to officially start until 10:06 p.m. Tuesday night. The Spring outlook is set to be a little bit calmer this year compared to last year.

First Warn 5 Meteorologist Cecilia Gutierrez gives more details on what that means and what the Rio Grande Valley can expect in the coming months.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days