EXPLAINER: How low water levels are prompting water restrictions

On Tuesday, McAllen became the latest city to enact mandatory water restrictions.

Restrictions were ordered after the levels at the Rio Grande Valley water reservoirs dropped to below 25% capacity.

The US International Boundary and Water Commission said water levels have been below that threshold since Aug. 5.

RELATED STORY: Mandatory water restrictions in effect in McAllen

The McAllen Public Utilities office said they took their time in implementing this restriction to make sure there wasn't a sudden turnaround in water levels before issuing the messaging.

The state requires cities to have drought contingency plans, but not all Valley cities use the 25% reservoir capacity as the tipping point to enact water restrictions.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board says they use the 25% benchmark, but they haven’t implemented water restrictions.

The city of Mission has been under stage two water restrictions for a year now while their water plants go through updates.

Edinburg also has water restrictions in effect.

San Benito Mayor Ricardo “Rick” Guerra told Channel 5 News a city commission meeting is planned to discuss the water restrictions.

As of last week, reservoir levels were at 24.72%.

Watch the video above for the full story.