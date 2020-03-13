Extra DPS patrols planned for Spring Break at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – On Friday, the Department of Public Safety will have a heavy presence and patrol around South Padre Island for extra security measures.

DPS will be patrolling the island until March 22.

According to data by DPS and Highway Safety Operation Center in Austin, Cameron County is ranked number three in alcohol related arrests in 2019 – Texas records show that 556 arrests were enforced.

District Attorney Luis Saenz explains how they plan to bring those numbers down in 2020.

Saenz says people should expect more law enforcement presence this weekend at the island as the Texas Spring Break kicks off starting Friday.

Officers with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will also be on the island to catch anyone consuming or selling alcohol to minors.

