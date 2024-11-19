Extra security measures to be enforced at Boca Chica ahead of SpaceX launch

President-elect Donald Trump's visit has the Rio Grande Valley on high alert.

Extra security measures are always put in place during high profile visits. People that plan to go to the island to watch the launch themselves can expect to see some of that extra security.

There will be heavy police presence in the area around SpaceX. Since it became known on Monday that President-elect Trump is planning to attend the launch, Cameron County park rangers are ramping up security.

Any time there is a scheduled launch, dozens of visitors travel to Brownsville and South Padre Island to watch the starship rocket take off.

Isla Blanca Park opened at 6 a.m. and the boat ramp will be closed for safety reasons. Access to that area will open back up after the launch is over, and all safety concerns have been cleared.

Park officials ask visitors to follow the rules. Walking, standing or sitting on the sand dunes is not allowed.

They also have some tips to make sure visitors stay safe if they decide to come watch the launch.

"Just making sure everyone is safe and the traffic, and we have pedestrians at the same time. Just to be alert, because it's going to be a long day and if you get there early, make sure to get plenty of water and shade ahead of the launch," Cameron County Park Rangers Chief Horacio Zamora said.

The launch window is expected to only last about half an hour and opens up at 4 p.m.

Law enforcement want to remind visitors to be prepared and bring water, keep your eyes on the road, and finally enjoy the launch from a safe distance.