FAA grant to fun infrastructure improvements at McAllen International Airport

A $6.4 million grant secured by the McAllen International Airport will fund infrastructure improvements, the city’s aviation director said.

McAllen Deputy Director of Aviation Jeremy Santoscoy said the city applied for the Federal Aviation Administration grant due to record-breaking business at the airport.

[“Passengers] will see a quick travel, quick in and out, to get in and out,” Santoscoy said. “So that's where that infrastructure, sustaining the infrastructure that we have in place, comes into play."

The airport said they're using the money on runway improvements and airfield drainage.