FAA holding first public meeting in Brownsville to discuss SpaceX's future launch plans

The FAA will be holding two meetings on Tuesday to discuss SpaceX's plans to test launch rockets up to 25 times a year from Boca Chica.

The meetings are happening at Texas Southmost College in Brownsville at Jacob Brown Auditorium.

There are two sessions residents can choose to attend. The first meeting is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the second meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

These meetings will allow the public to provide input and share any concerns they have about the launches.

The next meeting will be virtual and is scheduled for January 13.