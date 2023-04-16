FAA issues launch license for SpaceX test flight from Boca Chica

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a much-anticipated launch license for SpaceX.

The license, issued Friday, is good for five years and allows SpaceX to launch their Starship into sub-orbital flight Boca Chica Beach.

The FAA said they carefully analyzed public safety risks during every stage of the mission.

A separate notice was issued Friday announcing no-fly zones in the area of the Boca Chica launch site.

The no-fly zones are scheduled for Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

