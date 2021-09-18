FAA seeks public on proposed SpaceX program at Boca Chica Beach

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration is inviting the public to provide their input on the draft environmental review for the proposed SpaceX Starship /Super Heavy program at Boca Chica Beach.

We want to hear from you! The FAA released the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the proposed @spacex Starship/Super Heavy project in Boca Chica, Texas. It is now open for public comment until October 18. Learn more at https://t.co/IoRQcfBk9C. #FAASpace pic.twitter.com/1moLsjJ1th — The FAA ?? (@FAANews) September 17, 2021

The FAA document looks at the potential environmental impact of the space company -- including launch and re-entry. The FAA plans to hold virtual public hearings on Oct. 6 and 7. The public comment period ends on Oct. 18.