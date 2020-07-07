Faced with an influx of COVID-19 patients, hospitals may lease portable buildings from McAllen ISD

McAllen Independent School District will be considering on Wednesday to lend 12 of their vacant portable buildings to hospitals currently at capacity.

DHR Health, McAllen Medical Center and the HCA Rio Grande Regional Hospital could enter into temporary leases for 12 buildings, four allotted to each, confirmed Conrado Alvarado, McAllen ISD School Board president. The decision was prompted by calls from the CEOs of the hospitals to the school district.

"The school district is on break right now, but we decided to meet just because we understand that hospitals are at capacity and there's need for more additional room," Alvarado said.

The board has only two items on Wednesday's agenda: declaring the portable buildings as surplus, and discussion with possible approval of a temporary lease of the portables to the hospitals.

"So, the first thing we would have to do is identify them as surplus, and then identify what that fair market value we'd use. Since we're a government agency and the hospitals are not a government agency, we'd have to establish that fair market value," Alvarado said.

Other factors compel school board trustees to help the hospitals.

"The people who are sick are our kids, they're our parents, they're our teachers, they're our employees, and it's very important that we all come together and help defeat this nasty virus." Danny Vela, school district board of trustee, said.

The special board meeting will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.