Fallen Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera honored with drive-thru memorial service

Mission police officer Jorge Cabrera lost his three-week battle with COVID-19 a week ago.

His family and friends gathered to honor him on Monday.

Because of the pandemic and the practice of social distancing, the guests will be driving in one at a time then stopping by to pay their respects.

Officer Cabrera’s former brothers and sisters in blue can be seen standing by him.

His memorial will continue until 8 o'clock on Monday.

There is a funeral service set for Tuesday at 2 p.m, at Palm Valley church.