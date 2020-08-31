Fallen Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera honored with drive-thru memorial service
Mission police officer Jorge Cabrera lost his three-week battle with COVID-19 a week ago.
His family and friends gathered to honor him on Monday.
Because of the pandemic and the practice of social distancing, the guests will be driving in one at a time then stopping by to pay their respects.
Officer Cabrera’s former brothers and sisters in blue can be seen standing by him.
His memorial will continue until 8 o'clock on Monday.
There is a funeral service set for Tuesday at 2 p.m, at Palm Valley church.
