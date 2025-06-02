x

Familia pierde su casa tras incendio en Progreso

Familia pierde su casa tras incendio en Progreso
4 hours 17 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 June 02, 2025 10:20 AM June 02, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Este lunes 2 de junio a primera hora, los equipos de emergencia de Progreso se movilizaron para intentar sofocar un incendio cerca de la calle Martínez.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days