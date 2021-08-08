Families anxious to reunite with loved ones at Anzalduas migrant shelter

Families of migrants held at an emergency shelter for COVID-19 positive migrants are anxiously waiting to reunite with their loved ones.

Several families from across the U.S. have arrived at Anzalduas Park in hopes of reuniting with their loved ones but say nobody can give an apparent reason as to why the migrants can’t be picked up at the shelter.

The migrants, who U.S. Customs and Border Protection have already processed, are legally free to move around the country.

While McAllen officials said migrants are not forced to stay at the shelter, even if they test positive for COVID-19, the migrants cannot be picked up at Anzalduas Park but rather at Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

RELATED: Pickups not allowed outside Anzalduas migrant shelter

RELATED: City spokesperson: Migrants not required to stay at Anzalduas tent facility