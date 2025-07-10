Family demands removal of social media videos depicting death of tow truck driver killed in Harlingen crash

Photos of the aftermath of a Tuesday crash that killed a tow truck driver on the expressway in Harlingen have been circulating on social media.

Now, the family of David Zapata is demanding the videos and photos be taken down.

On Wednesday, the Zapata family attorney issued a cease and desist notice on social media demanding the immediate removal of the “graphic images and videos.”

According to the letter, the family has not given consent for the release, distribution or sharing of any such material.

“The Zapata family is suffering unimaginable grief, and the ongoing sharing of these materials is traumatizing and deeply harmful,” the letter states. “These actions may also constitute violations of civil privacy laws and could give rile to legal liability.”

“The family is saying, ‘no, you're not gonna use our family member who passed in a horrific way for your own benefit,” attorney Robert Flores told Channel 5 News. “Cease and desist letters exist for those very reasons, to protect private figures in public spaces when their information or their pictures are used without their consent or in an intrusive or offensive manner."

Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, have policies that remove graphic content or place a warning label on them.

Channel 5 News asked Flores if he has contacted the companies. Check back for updates on his response.