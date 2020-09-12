Family mourns the death of 15-year-old girl killed by woman with two drunken driving convictions

Liza Cavazos wanted to study law enforcement. She wanted to become a coach. And she was excited about the start of a new school year.

The 15-year-old, who attended Donna North High School, never had the chance.

A woman with two drunken driving convictions struck and killed Cavazos on Sept. 6. The woman is now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The crash also left a 14-year-old boy, Santiago Tapia, with serious injuries.

"The innocents are the ones that are getting killed. The ones that are intoxicated — they come out fine. They come out perfect. No scratch. No bruise," said Cavazos' mother, Melissa Miranda. "And the innocents are the ones that are taking it because people decide to get out there drinking and driving. And it is wrong."

Neighbors came together to support Miranda and her family, which had been rebuilding their home after Hurricane Hanna.

Miranda said she didn't think the driver, Maricella Escobar, should be able to post bond.

Court records don't list an attorney for Escobar, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Saturday and couldn't be reached for comment.

