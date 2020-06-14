Family of missing Fort Hood soldier push for answers nearly 2 months after disappearance
A family is asking for the public’s help in finding Private First Class, Vanessa Guillen, 20, who was reported missing since April 22.
Guillen was last seen in a parking lot at the Fort Hood military base – her car keys, room key, ID and wallet were all left at her work station.
According to Guillen’s sister, Mayra, the soldier had been having an issue with someone at the base.
Actress Salma Hayek joined the effort to find the Texas soldier on Friday by posting a message on her Instagram account saying, “Bring back Vanessa.”
Anyone with information can call CID agents at 245-495-7767 - anyone with information leading to Guillen's whereabouts will be rewarded $15,000.
HELP US FIND PFC VANESSA GUILLEN#FortHood #USArmy #FindVanessa #FindVanessaGuillen #Texas pic.twitter.com/trVi5yFzIF— Fort Hood (@forthood) May 21, 2020
