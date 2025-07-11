Family of six loses home in Alamo fire

A family of six lost their home in Alamo after it went up in flames and claimed to be a total loss.

The fire happened on Border Road north of the Expressway 83 at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The home's second floor caved it and the first floor experienced major damage.

The family was already out of the home by the time first responders got to the scene. The family's four puppies were still inside at the time of the fire; three were rescued, but one died in the fire.

Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores says the home was already fully engulfed when they got there.

"Even if you think it's a small fire, you think it may not amount to anything, call 911, send the firefighters. We will make the call when we get there. We would rather come to 100 calls of nothing than a house fully engulfed," Flores said.

Two firefighters were hurt while they were battling the blaze. One firefighter got a cut and a second was shocked while passing by an electric box.

The Alamo Fire Department says they called the American Red Cross to help the family as they piece together how to move forward.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

