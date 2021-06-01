Family travels from Arizona to honor sergeant in Brownsville Silent March

People from all around the country gathered in Brownsville on Memorial Day to honor those who have lost their lives on battlefields around the globe. For one family, a 1,200-mile drive to walk one mile for their loved one was worth every minute on the road.

Since 2007, retired Sgt. Enrique Castillo has honored the man he credits with saving his life in Iraq.

Last year, Castillo wouldn't let the pandemic stop him from making the mile-long march to remember Sgt. First Class Russell Borrea.

And as the Brownsville Silent March makes an official comeback this year, Castillo brought along a few friends from out of town.

Boreas' brother Christopher, a Phoenix resident, was among the more than 500 in attendance on Monday.

"As soon as I found out, I'm like, 'You think I'm not?,'" Christopher Borrea said. "I'd drive a million miles to walk one for my brother. Sure, I would."

Sgt. Boreas' widow, Maria, also made the trip from Tuscon. Maria says Monday's ceremony was another twist in a 14-year roller coaster of emotion.

"There have been days like this - days of rejoicing," Maria said. "And even in this moment, you can't help but to find yourself very emotional. And thankful."

Something Boreas' brother says will never change.

"It's like some people tell you: My mother always says "Oh son, time heals all wounds,'" Christopher said. "No. When you love someone that much, I found out that's not true."

As the years pass, Maria says she's turned the pain into comfort.

And while the hole in their hearts will never fully heal, events like Monday's march help.

"The only thing that makes it better is you see people really—it's like sometimes you think he's my brother, so I'm the only one that cares," Christopher said. "Then you realize, 'Wow, there are a lot of people that care.' And that's what makes you feel better."