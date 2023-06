Farm Service Agency Open for 1 Day amid Gov't Shutdown

EDINBURG – The Farm Service Agency will be open Tuesday despite the partial government shutdown.

The office is located at 2514 South Veterans Boulevard in Edinburg.

It will remain open until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says certain services will be provided, such as processing certain payments, opening mail to identify priority items and financing statements.

