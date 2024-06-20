x

Farmacia en McAllen ofrece remedios curativos naturales

6 hours 27 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 1:57 PM June 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Catherine Castillo, propietaria de Sage Apothecary Co. visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su tienda de salud y belleza ubicada en McAllen. 

La tienda es una farmacia de remedios curativos naturales con productos de autocuidado, entre otros artículos naturales.

Ubicación de la tienda: 1624 N. 10th Street Suite #2, McAllen, Texas 78501

Instagram: @sageapothecaryco

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

