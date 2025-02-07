x

Fatal crash reported in McAllen

2 hours 36 minutes ago Thursday, February 06 2025 Feb 6, 2025 February 06, 2025 9:54 PM February 06, 2025 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in McAllen, according to spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

The crash was reported Thursday on Ware Road south of Mile 6 Road, Hernandez said.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates. 

