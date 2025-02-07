Fatal crash reported in McAllen
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in McAllen, according to spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
The crash was reported Thursday on Ware Road south of Mile 6 Road, Hernandez said.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
