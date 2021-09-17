x

Fatal crash under investigation in Pharr

Pharr police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning. 

Officials say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on the Pharr interchange.

The vehicle, occupied by two men, was headed northbound when it crashed.

One man died and the other man was taken to a local hospital.

Pharr Deputy Chief Michael Mendoza says it was a one-vehicle accident.

TxDOT officials say concrete barriers are being placed where guardrail was damaged due to the crash. 

