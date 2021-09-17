Fatal crash under investigation in Pharr

Pharr police are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at about 3:40 a.m. on the Pharr interchange.

{6:48 am FRIDAY 9-17} According to our traffic maps the Pharr interchange is seeing a closure. Crews were cleaning up a single vehicle fatal accident this morning. I-2 Eastbound exit ramp to I-69C looks to be closed right now. Give yourself some extra time. #rgv #traffic pic.twitter.com/lC00ZiCPTq — KRGV First Warn 5 (@KRGV_Weather) September 17, 2021

The vehicle, occupied by two men, was headed northbound when it crashed.

One man died and the other man was taken to a local hospital.

Pharr Deputy Chief Michael Mendoza says it was a one-vehicle accident.

TxDOT officials say concrete barriers are being placed where guardrail was damaged due to the crash.