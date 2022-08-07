Fatal two-vehicle crash under investigation in Pharr
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that happened after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
The crash happened on south Jackson Road and south of Whalen Road.
DPS investigators say the driver of a white Honda Accord slammed head-on into a GMC Terrain.
The driver of the Honda, 21-year-old Frida Nunez-Garza died at the scene and the driver of the GMC, 40-year-old Evelina Silva died at the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation.