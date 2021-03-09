FBI seeks help in locating missing Texas women believed to be kidnapped in Mexico

Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI is seeking information from the public to help locate three Texas women who disappeared after crossing into Mexico last week.

Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, 38, her daughter Blasa “Lupita” Palomo, 18, and Perla Ercia, 38, were last seen crossing into Nuevo Laredo at approximately 3 p.m. on March 3 for an eye doctor appointment.

There were no indications the women did not plan to return, according to a news release from the FBI’s San Antonio Division.

“Although the whereabouts of the three women are unknown at this time, it is believed they are still in Mexico and may be the victims of a kidnapping,” the FBI said in a news release.

The women were in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate number FVS-0792.

Blasa is a business owner who resides in Laredo and has brown eyes, long black hair, is approximately 5’3” and 200 pounds according to the news release. She has two tattoos, one of a Medusa figure on her shoulder and a tattoo of a snake on her forearm. Blasa was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and black athletic shoes.

“Lupita” has brown eyes, black/blue ombre hair, is approximately 5’3” and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt.

Ercia is described as having brown eyes, short, dark, curly hair, is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 250 pounds and has a tattoo of an infinity sign on her left wrist. She was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The teen takes daily medications for numerous medical reasons and does not have those medications with her, the news release stated. Ercia is a new mother of a three- to four-week-old baby at home in the care of her elderly mother, who also cares for Ercia’s grandmother.

Perla also has two elementary-aged children, as does 38-year-old Blasa.

The public is urged to call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. Those providing information may remain anonymous.