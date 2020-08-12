FC Dallas hosts Nashville SC in conference matchup

Nashville SC (0-2-0, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (1-0-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas takes on Nashville SC in Western Conference action.

FC Dallas finished 13-12-9 overall and 10-1-6 at home during the 2019 season. FC Dallas scored 57 goals a season ago and recorded 37 assists.

Nashville SC takes the field for the third game in franchise history. Nashville SC has been outscored 3-1 through its first two games of MLS play.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: None listed.

Nashville SC: None listed.

