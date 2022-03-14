Federal Assistance Available for Flood Victims in Hidalgo, Cameron Co.

WESLACO – Flood victims can apply for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The president signed off on the federal disaster declaration for both Hidalgo and Cameron counties on Friday.

FEMA says they’re ready to give up to $33,000 to each applicant who qualifies.

If you were affected by the floodwaters, you can start your claim by doing the following:

You can either apply through disasterassistance.gov or give the agency a call. The number to dial is 1-800-621-3362.

A reminder, if you qualified for FEMA assistance in the past, you may not qualify for assistance this time around. Those who have received federal assistance for a past flood are required to have flood insurance.