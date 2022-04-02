Federal drug charge against man falsely accused of possessing 700 gallons of liquid meth dismissed

Federal court filings show that the charge against a man arrested in February for possessing more than 700 gallons of liquid meth was dismissed.

The alleged drug load Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was accused of possessing was said to be worth more than $10 million. He was incarcerated for over a month following his arrest.

Despite the substance in question testing positive for methamphetamine in tests conducted by the DEA and the city of Pharr's police and fire departments, lab tests revealed that the substance was not methamphetamine, but diesel mixed with an additive.

“They need to work on that, that's for sure,” Guzman’s attorney - Oscar Vega – said. “It was out in the open, so nobody's hiding anything. Policemen should've known if that's liquid meth.”

A district judge signed off on the order to have the charges dismissed last week.

“I think that there's nothing they can do…they can say they're sorry, but it's not going to change anything,” Vega said. “They're not (going to) payback somebody's time for a month in incarceration. You don't write them a check, it's just unfortunate that the field tests were inaccurate.")

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to comment. The DEA directed all comments to Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey who said in a statement that the tests used provided probable cause to move forward with an arrest and federal charges.

“I just wish they would answer to it and say, 'You know, we're gonna work on our tests, see where we failed,'” Vega said. “They grabbed the headlines, but they also need to come back and say, 'OK, we're gonna work on improving our tests, so innocent people don't be incarcerated."